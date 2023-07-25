Name: Benjamin Genser
Age: 38
Occupation: Vice President – Investments, JPMorgan Chase Bank
Education: Bachelor of Science (BS), Master of Business Administration (MBA) – University of Michigan
Community Involvement: Benjamin regularly attends various city board and commission meetings and volunteers for local charitable organizations, community clean-up efforts, and for Grand Haven Area Public Schools.
What makes you the best candidate to be Grand Haven’s next mayor?
As a proven wealth management professional, I provide comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory services to individuals and families in the Grand Haven area. With a BS and MBA from the University of Michigan combined with 17 years of leadership experience in financial services, management consulting, and advisory, I believe now is the right time to use my distinct skillset to help our city. Leadership, communication, critical thinking, and negotiation are skills I bring to the table and are skills that have been lacking on city council for years. My proven track record in advising families on building, preserving, and managing wealth along with extensive experience in strategic planning, project management, and process improvement, will be invaluable tools supporting my ability to lead the City of Grand Haven to a position of financial strength.
Affordable housing is a key issue locally; what are your thoughts on how to address that problem?
In recent years, we have seen housing values and living costs rise in an unsustainable way which is pricing out young families and first-time home buyers. We cannot ignore that Grand Haven is a highly desirable community and that the free market should dictate housing values, but it is important to work with community stakeholders to ensure those who are starting a family or beginning their professional careers can afford to live in our community. Grand Haven’s family-oriented atmosphere is cherished across our community, but we run the risk of losing that value if young families are no longer able to afford living here. There must be a balance to promote healthy and responsible economic growth. It is also important to consider that affordable housing projects typically depend on government funding and a regulatory environment that can be difficult to navigate. Additionally, there are barriers to maximizing occupancy in affordable housing developments such as social stigma and a potential to change the character of the surrounding community which can impact property values. City council should consider that the balance of environment, economic growth and social value is important to future land use, but responsible land use should aim to enhance the quality of life for all residents.
The topic of paid parking comes up quite often in Grand Haven. What are your thoughts?
It is important that we as a community discuss ways to reduce long-term liabilities on the city’s balance sheet. Creating and enhancing sources of revenue for the city will be key to incrementally reducing long-term debt. Although introducing new revenue sources can be attractive, we must acknowledge that a future income stream for the city, such as paid parking, could adversely affect small business growth. A significant portion of our local economy is seasonal, and we must consider existing barriers preventing new entrants to the local market place and barriers that could hinder long term economic sustainability across our small business districts. After a great deal of pushback across the community, city council has amended their plans to introduce paid parking along the main street business corridor, but they are still considering paid parking along the entire waterfront district spanning from the farmers market to just beyond the city beach lot. There are many communities where paid parking has enhanced small business growth by creating greater parking turnover supporting increased traffic in retail stores. This is not the case in Grand Haven as we have already instituted restrictions on how long vehicles may be continuously parked without being ticketed. We should recognize the prospect of reputational risk and consider the likelihood that the revenue collected, after providing residents with parking waivers, could be severely overestimated. It would be prudent to test paid parking on a smaller scale to properly evaluate its viability and risk. If it is more expensive for tourists to travel to Grand Haven, lodge in Grand Haven, and eat in Grand Haven, and now we want to charge them to get out of their cars, we must consider the possibility that tourists will either choose to visit another beach community or will choose not to shop in our stores. This is a risk that may not be worth taking.
What are the biggest financial concerns facing the city, and how should those be addressed?
The city of Grand Haven has been wedged in a position of financial uncertainty for years. We must stop electing leaders who push special interests such as rewarding wealthy developers with tax breaks at the detriment of our community. As Grand Haven’s population remains steady, our expenditures continue to increase. We have a responsibilitly to future generations to change the status quo otherwise we will earn the reputation of being an unwelcoming community, with an unfriendly business environment, that is unaffordable and unavailable to first time homebuyers, families and middle-class Americans. Grand Haven is consistently ranked as one of the happiest communities in the nation with one of the best beaches in the U.S., yet our financial health continues to deteriorate. According to the Michigan Department of Treasury’s community financial dashboard, the health of Grand Haven’s general fund is at the 37th percentile. Almost 2/3 of municipalities are better prepared for unexpected costs or reductions in revenue. As it relates to our cash position, Grand Haven sits in the 47th percentile. To be in the bottom 50% of municipalities when it comes to our ability to pay short term obligations such as salary and benefits to city employees is unacceptable. Considering there is approximately sixty million in long term debt and legacy costs on our balance sheet, in addition to the estimated costs of Harbor Island’s remediation, we are looking at a bill upwards of 128 million dollars. It is paramount that Grand Haven's city leadership works to promote communication and collaboration with residents, business owners and community stakeholders to enhance economic growth rather than deprioritizing the interests of our business community. Existing barriers preventing sustainable business models and new entrants to the local marketplace must be removed to support economic viability and long-term financial stability if we are to manage our staggering debt without bankrupting our city.
What are the 2-3 other issues you see facing the city of Grand Haven, and how would you address those issues?
Infrastructure Development
Capital improvement projects such as infrastructure development will improve and enhance public safety, achieve sustainability, enhance livability, and expand economic development. To support economic growth, the city must continue to design and construct infrastructure improvements to meet these needs. City council will need to partner with senior city staff to conduct feasibility studies, evaluate master planning efforts, and appraise our portfolio of real-estate as it relates to current and future use. Ensuring residents and tourists are able to travel throughout the city with ease, whether by car, trolley, bicycle, scooter, or foot will by key to maintaining a competitive advantage as the lakeshores premiere small town destination. We must also consider the seasonal nature of revenue across our retail districts and how infrastructure development can support year-round income streams for our business community.
Harbor Island Remediation
The relationship between City Council and the Board of Light and Power (BLP) has been broken for some time now. Contention amongst members has limited their ability to effectively communicate and collaborate thus creating inaction and uncertainty. Healing the relationship between the BLP and City Council is pivotal to the planning process. It would be prudent for City Council to recognize the highly qualified, dedicated, and proven employees of the BLP as we attempt to mitigate the environmental challenges on Harbor Island. The city must partner with the BLP to execute a strategy that will support the future financial, social, and environmental needs of the community. We all take seriously the environmental consequences associated with a lack of action. I believe we all agree that these challenges should not be passed on to future generations as we have a responsibility to address, plan, and execute a strategy that can mitigate the contamination and address any future use of the Island. It is important that City Council and the BLP exhaust all possible avenues, such as further state and federal funding, a possible private solution, and fundraising efforts to address the sixty million or more in remediation costs associated with industrial pollution created far before the construction and operation of the Sims plant by the BLP.
Land Use
The balance of environment, economic growth and social value is important to land use planning. Responsible land use should aim to enhance the quality of life for all residents while maintaining the historic identity of the community and preserving property values in surrounding neighborhoods. We have witnessed a continued condo boom for years and the physical landscape of our community has changed. Growing as a community is important and we must stay relevant to support a vibrant local economy, but understanding the historical identity of the town and ensuring that future developments are complementary to that identity is key. We have moved far too quickly with unsightly condominium developments and have moved far too slowly with revitalizing treasured public and retail spaces such as the Chinook Pier Development Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.