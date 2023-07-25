Name: Cathy McNally
Age: 66
Occupation:
- Mayor, City of Grand Haven;
- Captain, U.S. Coast Guard (retired)
Education:
- North Muskegon High School graduate
- B.A. in History, Michigan State University
- J.D. (law degree), College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia
- M.A. (with distinction) in National Security and Strategic Studies, U.S. Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island
Community Involvement:
- City of Grand Haven Mayor since November 2021;
- Own and work a local small business operating rental properties;
- Member, St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church and volunteer in its food pantry;
- Member, Grand Haven American Legion Post No. 28.
What makes you the best candidate to be Grand Haven’s next mayor?
I am committed to protecting the scale, character and charm of our extraordinary city.
I critically examine all sides of an issue and seek balance, fairness and the City’s best interests in developing policy.
I am fiscally conservative with taxpayer dollars.
I bring a wealth of legal, leadership and executive experience, have lived and owned a business here for 16 years, and have sufficient time to devote to this important job.
Affordable housing is a key issue locally; what are your thoughts on how to address that problem?
I support participation in regional initiatives to promote affordable housing, but don’t believe the City of Grand Haven can afford to play a significant role without major federal, state or philanthropic support. We have substantial legacy debt and a looming environmental remediation, and we struggle to balance our budget. There is very little available building land in the City. Committing City resources to housing means either cutting some other program or raising property taxes. The City currently focuses on delivery of essential governmental services and consolidates with neighboring communities for economies of scale. Many residents on fixed incomes already struggle to pay their taxes. Cutting services doesn’t seem prudent, and raising taxes could make the affordable housing problem worse by displacing those who are already housed. The housing shortage is a national issue. It’s exacerbated in Grand Haven because we are a resort community, with a significant number of second homes and an influx of retirees from the region moving in to share the beauty we enjoy. Both of these market factors — which are largely beyond our control — have driven home prices up in the City, while prevailing wages, particularly in the service and manufacturing sectors, simply haven’t kept up. Land, building material and labor costs have made new housing prohibitively expensive, especially given elevated interest rates.
The City doesn’t have resources to address this problem. There are steps we can take through zoning that might help and the City has tried several with mixed results: allow the construction of accessory dwelling units to encourage small rentals; increase the number of districts in which multi-family homes are allowed; decrease the minimum building lot size in hope a builder will put up smaller, less expensive homes; limit the neighborhoods in which short-term rentals are permitted. But the property owner and builder have choices as well. Few of the ADUs have actually resulted in rental units; they’re more often used for overflow guest accommodations. But they are part of our housing stock, so that could change in the future. Builders typically build to optimize the use of available lot space. As private business owners. they focus on projects that will be most profitable, which tends to be higher-end, more expensive homes…. And in much of the City’s older rental stock, year-round rents based on local wages simply wouldn’t support a mortgage, non-homestead taxes and necessary reinvestment, which led to dilapidation.
Many, myself included, shifted to a mix of long and short-term rentals to maintain their property to community standards. As example of how complex the problem: A previous City Council tried to reduce the cost of new housing by amending a zoning ordinance to reduce the minimum building-lot size and increase the right to build duplexes. Rather than lead to smaller, less expensive home construction, a developer immediately built high-end duplexes ($1M per unit) on the smaller lots, increasing density without achieving the affordable housing objective. We shouldn’t give up, but need to remember there are no simple solutions, and well-intended policy often leads to unintended consequences.
The topic of paid parking comes up quite often in Grand Haven. What are your thoughts?
I struggle with paid parking and, though tempted by the possible revenue stream, generally don’t support the idea. The current proposal the City is exploring would put paid parking along our waterfront (City Beach, Harbor Avenue spots, riverfront, Lake Avenue off-lead dog area). It would likely exempt City residents, might allow the purchase of annual passes by non-residents at a substantially discounted rate, and would only be in effect seasonally. My first reservation about the plan is that I fear the costs of implementation would exceed the revenue they generate. My second reservation is that the signage, kiosks and other parking infrastructure would adversely affect the beautiful sight lines on our waterfront. My third reservation is that it relies upon either internet or cellular connectivity in areas that have not historically had reliable service. And my last reservation is it will discourage visitors, either because of cost or operating challenges, that spend their money in our town. I voted with Council to study it further because, given our fiscal challenges, we cannot overlook a possible revenue source. But the cities I’ve seen implement it profitably have had a large parking lot, such as our State Park lot, in which the implementation costs can be controlled by a couple of gates. I will look at the data our study produces before judging.
What are the biggest financial concerns facing the city, and how should those be addressed?
The City’s financial condition is improved but still challenging. Last year we closed the City employee pension plans to new hires, and allowed existing employees to choose whether to continue with their defined benefit (pension) plan or convert to a defined contribution plan more akin to a 401(k) fund. Thirty existing employees chose to convert out of pension plans because of the very large employee contribution required (17% of salary.) This is a positive development for the City’s long term financial health, but will cost the City more in the short term, and we have to incorporate that increase into an already tight budget. Inflation, supply chain shortages, wage parity and a host of other economic factors beyond our control drive up the cost of government services. Our City management team is acutely aware of the challenge and working hard to make best use of limited funds. We’ve successfully sought and obtained grant funds for various projects ($2.5M in state funding this year for Harbor Island, $3M in state funding for legally-required lead water service line replacement, multiple smaller grants to improve parks, develop community energy plan, etc.) We’ve shared the cost of services with neighboring communities to achieve economies of scale. Grand Haven residents continue to reinvest in their homes which adds to our tax base, and we’ve created a number of incentives to attract and assist new small businesses. Our conservative fiscal approach will remain necessary for the foreseeable future, as we struggle to pay down legacy pension debt. I believe there’s a way through if we are careful and stay the course. Managing Harbor Island remediation remains a top priority and financial challenge.
We should continue the ongoing contamination and hydrology assessment; develop a remediation plan based on the results; envision an appropriate future for the Island and work toward it. Along the way we need to work with legislators at the county, state and federal levels, and even philanthropic organizations, to obtain as much outside funding assistance as possible. And as a City (along with the BLP that stands ready to address the Simms Plant site) we will need to fund the rest. We will have a better idea of what’s possible for future use of the Island when assessment and remediation have progressed. I would support moderate development on Harbor Island—if that is possible given environmental conditions—that either develops local tax base or brings jobs, business activity or other benefit to the community. I could see a marina, a campground, development of a deepwater harbor for pocket cruise ships, a small college annex, a museum complex, a trade school, some moderate housing mix, a kayak rental operation, etc. I believe moderate development on Harbor Island would have a minimal effect on areas of Grand Haven that are already developed, and I believe the city would be better served by developing some portion of the island for tax base reasons.
What are the 2-3 other issues you see facing the city of Grand Haven, and how would you address those issues?
The ballot initiative that proposes to dissolve the Board of Light and Power concerns me. When installed as Mayor, I swore to support the City Charter, and I’ve done so to the best of my ability. If the Charter changes I will, of course, honor its terms. But personally, I don’t support the amendment and think it could do more harm than good. I believe the Board of Light and Power is very well-managed and promotes an appropriate balance of reliability, affordability and sustainability in distribution of electric power. Our power is reliable, and infrequent outages are quickly remedied by a local crew. Our power costs significantly less than that provided by neighboring utilities. And the percentage of our electric power from sustainable sources is among the highest in the state. The BLP’s pension is 90 percent funded. They’ve budgeted $16M for their share of Harbor Island remediation. Overall, I think they do an excellent job for our community.
The other local issue I’d like to bring to voters’ attention is concern about the health of the City’s 200-acre urban forest: Duncan Woods, Mulligans’ Hollow and the Lake Forest Cemetery. Our forest is threatened by a combination of tree diseases, overgrazing and invasive plants. The forest floor lacks a critical understory of ground plants and young trees, retarding regeneration and providing a path for invasive plants. A grassroots movement, driven by a number of knowledgeable local citizens and generous donors, recently produced the City’s first formal Forest Management Plan, approved by Council several months ago. A committee of our Sustainability and Energy Commission, all volunteers, are developing a range of recommendations on how to treat the tree diseases, how to eradicate invasive plants, how to manage overgrazing and how to reforest, all aimed at preserving irreplaceable tree canopy and ensuring our beautiful and ecologically-critical green space will be enjoyed by future generations. Volunteers will be enlisted and funding will be a challenge. Organizers are already planning a major fund drive. This community has proven extraordinarily devoted to our treasures and generous when called upon to protect them. I am hopeful they will embrace this Save our Forest initiative in the same spirit that drove boardwalk, lighthouse and catwalk restoration efforts.
Thus quote the raven,"Nevermore".
