Name: Robert (Bob) J. Monetza
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired Facilities Engineer, formerly worked at Howmet Corporation (aka Alcoa, Arconic) in Whitehall for 31 years
Education:
Bachelor of Engineering from Western Michigan University, Associates Degree in Applied Science from Muskegon Business College, graduate of Holland High School. Also earned Master Citizen Planner certificate from MSUE and Elected Officials Academy Level 3 from MML
Community Involvement:
We moved to Grand Haven in 1978, purchased our East Side home, and raised our children here. While they were in High School, I began coaching Odyssey of the Mind and Science Olympiad. I am still coaching S.O now, long after my own kids have graduated.
In 1999, I began serving the City on the Planning Commission, serving for nine years, five as chairperson, while also serving on the ENRC. I was elected to City Council in 2009, and represented the city on the MSDDA Board, Harbor Transit Board, WMSRDC Policy Committee, and the MML Energy and Environment Committee. From 2019 through 2021, I served as Mayor. During my time on Council and as Mayor, I worked with the Michigan Municipal League, our state representatives, and I’ve testified before legislative committees to promote the City’s interests. I am currently on the City’s EDC/BRA Board, the Sustainability and Energy Committee, and the Community Land Trust Board. I have also served on the Tri-Cities Historical Museum Board and the Loutit Library Finance Committee.
What makes you the best candidate to be Grand Haven’s next Mayor?
I am well grounded in this community. I have worked with our youth in the schools as a coach, and with various people of differing backgrounds and aspirations, and I see a future in which everyone belongs, contributes, and thrives together. I have experience as an engineer and manager in private industry and in many capacities in City government. I have learned to work effectively on Boards, Commissions, and on Council, bridging differences and finding common ground, in an atmosphere of civility and mutual respect. I understand the role, responsibilities, and limitations of local government, and the critical value of collaboration. In my years of service on council, and as mayor, I demonstrated patience, calm, and civility, and I carefully examined all sides of issues before reaching conclusions. I value evidence, logic, and diversity of thought, and I am not rigidly bound by a personal agenda. My mission is to leave the City better than I found it for the benefit of future generations.
Affordable Housing is a key issue locally; what are your thoughts on how to address that problem?
Cost and availability of housing at all price points is a problem in this growing city. For those struggling to establish homes or stay in their homes, competition for affordable or attainable workforce housing creates a huge barrier to residency. It is also a detriment to our businesses if working people can’t live here. The city does not control the housing market, but enabling a range of housing options appropriate to the means of our people is essential. Unfortunately, in 2022 the City closed its Neighborhood Housing Services, which, over the previous five years, assisted about 1,000 residents in staying in their homes, largely through grant-funded work. A replacement or alternative program should be found. In 2021, the City formed a Community Land Trust to develop housing for qualified individuals, creating housing attainable for working people indefinitely; the CLT should be enabled to develop more homes. Finally, the City should re-examine its zoning and planning to see where and how additional housing could effectively complement the community. Historically, this city has found space for its people, and if people can’t afford to live here, or raise families here, attend schools or churches, contribute to the social fabric of the city, then the whole community will be poorer.
The topic of paid parking comes up quite often in Grand Haven. What are your thoughts?
It needs to be remembered that there is no such thing as free parking. All publicly owned and operated parking is currently paid for by the tax dollars of every homeowner and every business within the City, whether they use it or not. By providing parking free to use, the City has moved the cost of parking from parking users to the general public. The discussion around paid parking is really about establishing a reasonable and workable users fee for those who are not supporting parking through taxes. City residents should be exempt since they are paying already, and business districts should not be included. The greatest concern seems to be that requiring people to pay as they park will drive away business and tourists. Other communities, such as Muskegon and South Haven, have successful programs along their waterfronts that we can study. The City needs to look at the unintended consequences of heavy on-street parking in adjacent residential neighborhoods, and how paid parking might exacerbate the problem. A limited well-designed paid parking system could allow the City to better allocate its tax revenue to cover other pressing financial needs without causing hardship.
What are the biggest financial concerns of the city, and how should those be addressed?
The biggest financial threat to the city is the looming cost of environmental remediation of Harbor Island. Harbor Island was the former site of the Sims power plant and originally a marshy place filled and built up with a city landfill, dredging spoils, and ash. This was acceptable practice at the time and considered a prudent way to make new land. The dump was legally closed in 1970, but the demolition of Sims brought new attention to old pollution. Current guesses at the clean-up cost are over $50 million. This will easily exceed the city’s capacity to pay for it. The extent of the clean-up and the ultimate costs will depend on the city’s plans for re-use of the island, so we need realistic future land use plans. Financial help from state, Federal, or other sources will absolutely be needed.
What are the 2-3 other issues you see facing the city of Grand Haven, and how would you address those issues?
The shortage and excessive cost of housing is real, and the city must have a strategy, acceptable to the public, which helps people have homes and stay in their homes. Affordable housing and the problems of homelessness are part of it, as are the hurdles facing working families attempting to live in the city. We can work (and have) effectively with partner agencies and through our local Community Land Bank to provide housing opportunities.
The city is working to balance operating expenses with long term debt costs, primarily the unfunded legacy pension payments, projected at roughly $2.5 million/year, at a time when inflation drives up all other costs. Over the past several years, new MERS actuarial studies and poor pension fund performance have dramatically driven up the required annual payments. Recent changes to the pension plans should stabilize the annual costs. As the costs of everything else continue to escalate, the City will either need to limit expenditures, reducing the important services that people expect, or increase revenues through property value growth, infill projects, or new sources of revenue.
The City must also manage to support our high quality of life by maintaining/reconstructing public infrastructure in a planned, proactive manner. In 2019, the City established basic permanent funding for infrastructure replacement, as retiring voted millages are replaced by equivalent new levies, together with carefully growing the water and sewer service funds.
