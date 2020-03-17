Officials throughout the Tri-Cities area and beyond have been putting in motion ways to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Locally, this means some meeting cancellations or postponements, as well as recommendations that all business be conducted via phone, email or office drop box.
“City Council and the city manager are closely following these developments and working with state authorities,” Grand Haven Mayor Bob Monetza said in a letter to the public on Monday. “The city offices remain open, with restrictions on public access, but rest assured that all essential city services will continue – the health, safety and welfare of the public are our highest priority.
“Our community will rise to this challenge,” he continued. “This crisis requires calm, prudent and deliberate measures. Every business, institution and home needs to take common-sense precautions to slow the spread of the virus. Fear and unfounded speculation only make things worse. When the virus arrives in our town, when we are prepared, and when we are prepared to act together to help each other, we will come through this and be a stronger community.”
Another measure the city is taking, beyond requesting limited public access to its offices, was canceling Monday night’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting, as well as all meetings through the month of March.
In the village of Spring Lake, all Zoning Board of Appeals, Planning Commission and Village Council meetings have been canceled through the end of the month.
The Ferrysburg City Council cancelled its meeting set for Monday, and the Grand Haven Township Board pushed short-term rental discussions from its March 23 meeting, with the work session cancelled.
“Because discussion of short-term rentals (STRs) will likely generate an audience of more than 25 individuals and because of Gov. Whitmer’s most recent admonition to avoid crowds of 25 or more, discussion of STRs at upcoming board meetings or work sessions will be postponed by the township until the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted,” Grand Haven Township Manager Bill Cargo said.
All programs hosted through Ottawa County Parks and Recreation also have been cancelled through April 10.
As for the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power meeting on Thursday, board members will be sticking to items that must be addressed this month, such as purchase orders, pond remediation on Harbor Island and the Harbor Island Redevelopment Project. People hoping to submit public comments, but not wanting to attend the meeting due to the COVID-19 recommendations, can submit their statements in writing and deliver them to the BLP drop box in the parking lot on Eaton Drive prior to 4 p.m. Thursday.
