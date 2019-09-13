FERRYSBURG — Memories were made in the construction, and will continue to be made going forward, at the new home at 17330 Michigan Ave. in Ferrysburg.
After more than 500 volunteer hours, and the donations of materials and supplies, the lot is now the site of the Tri-Cities Area Habitat for Humanity’s 61st home, which was dedicated this week.
“It is a full effort to build these homes,” said the Rev. Dan Eisnor, a board member with the local Habitat for Humanity chapter.
Eisnor conducted Wednesday’s dedication ceremony, which included music, gift-giving and prayer. He said that with the work of the community, city employees, builders and many more, Kali King and her two children now have a beautiful home of their own.
“The community putting their blood, sweat and tears into the home I will be raising my kids in is very humbling,” King said.
When she was asked what her favorite part of the construction was, King couldn’t come up with one answer.
“Every single part has been wonderful in its own way,” she said.
Tri-Cities Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Beth Hanis said King has been a model homeowner for the organization.
King works full time and is a part-time student on top of raising her children. Even with her busy schedule, Hanis said King always had everything the agency needed when asked, and she devoted 200 hours of work in her new home.
“Now, I’m looking forward to decorating,” King said. “I’m looking forward to getting to make memories here. I’m really looking forward to our first Christmas here.”
As King and her family are now preparing to move into their new home, the Tri-Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is gearing up for its “season of giving.” Examples Hanis gave for the season are giving some time to check on an elderly neighbor, or picking an organization as a recipient of time and/or funds.
“This is our challenge to everyone,” Hanis said.
