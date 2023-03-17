US-NEWS-BIDEN-PRIMARIES-MICH-DTN

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that puts LGBTQ protections into the state's civil rights laws. 

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday codifying LGBTQ protections into Michigan's civil rights law, permanently outlawing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state.

The legislation follows a state Supreme Court ruling last year that Michigan's Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act — which outlaws discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations and education on the basis of sex —  extended to sexual orientation as well.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.