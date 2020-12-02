LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is approaching another decisive moment in its fight against COVID-19 as a three-week halt on some businesses, in-person instruction at high schools and indoor dining at restaurants is scheduled to lift Dec. 9, a week from Wednesday.
Amid fears of economic fallout, many business owners oppose an extension to the so-called "pause to save lives" that's closed bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys. But strong concerns continue about hospitals' ability to cope with an ongoing surge in coronavirus infections as some in Michigan remain near capacity.
Tausha Moore, spokeswoman for ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital in southern Michigan, described that facility as "teetering" on the edge of capacity in recent days. McLaren, which has more than a dozen hospitals throughout Michigan, said its facilities remain operationally capable of meeting demand. However, "continued growth in COVID volumes combined with staffing challenges has the very real potential to change that situation."
The complicating factors involved in the choice of whether to continue the pause are many. Among them is the fact that it can take several weeks for the effects of restrictions to surface in case data because of the lag time between when someone is exposed to COVID-19 and when the person experiences symptoms. That period can be two to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There's also concern that Thanksgiving gatherings could lead to a jump in cases in the coming days. And then, there's the uncertainty surrounding what's ahead for already crowded hospitals. As of Tuesday, 3,884 adults were hospitalized with the virus in Michigan, the largest daily total of the new surge, according to state data.
On Monday about 88 patients with COVID-19 were at McLaren Bay Region in Bay City, where Dr. Norman Chapin serves as chief medical officer. The hospital was "pretty full" on Monday, he said, adding that the virus's surge likely hadn't yet peaked.
"I think we're still going to see higher volumes, hopefully, not for too much longer," he said, adding, "I don't think we've seen the worst of it yet."
On Nov. 15, Whitmer announced the three-week epidemic order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily close movie theaters and bowling alleys, stop indoor dining at restaurants and bars and suspend in-person instruction at high schools and colleges.
The order took effect on Nov. 18. It's currently in place through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 8.
On Tuesday, the governor said it was too early to announce whether the state's three-week pause would be extended. Whitmer said it was likely the effect of the pause would be clearer early next week.
Any announcement about whether to continue the pause will be made before Dec. 8 to ensure businesses, high schools, colleges and Michigan residents have time to comply, said Lynn Sutfin, spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Human Services.
"No decisions have been made about what comes next, and we want to have as much data as possible before making a decision," Sutfin said.
Following the data
The goal of the three-week pause was to limit gatherings to "curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infection rates," according to the Department of Health and Human Services. During a Nov. 19 press conference, a day after the order took effect, Whitmer said she wanted to see "meaningful movement in the right direction" in the state's coronavirus statistics over the three weeks.
In determining the next steps, the state is looking at emergency department visits for coronavirus-like illness, the percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results, the rate of new cases and hospital admissions, said Sutfin, the health department's spokeswoman.
After six weeks of record totals for new COVID-19 cases, the state reported 47,316 new infections last week, which was down slightly from the 50,892 the previous week.
The percentage of tests for the virus bringing positive results also dipped slightly for the second straight week last week, according to state data. But the 13.0% positivity rate remains well above the 3.0% goal state officials touted for months previously.
While case and positivity rates were down last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased. The daily average for hospitalized adults with the virus was 3,679 last week compared to 3,355 the previous week.
John Karasinski, spokesman for the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, said hospital capacity continues to be a statewide issue. But, he said, COVID-19-related visits to emergency departments (ED) have been trending downward over the past two weeks.
"We remain hopeful that declining ED visits continue, but cautious that Thanksgiving gatherings can result in another spike over the next week," Karasinski said.
The Health & Hospital Association has made no formal recommendation on whether the three-week pause should be extended, he said.
At McLaren, hospital system officials said Tuesday they're "undoubtedly seeing far more COVID activity, including emergency room visits, test positivity and hospitalizations" at their hospitals in the northern and central parts of the state.
"During the initial COVID surge in the spring, it was our hospitals in southeast Michigan including Flint that bore the brunt of the volume challenges. Today, the case volume surge is being experienced uniformly across our entire statewide network," according to a McLaren statement. "All our acute care hospitals are currently operating under some level of surge planning.
"One of the biggest challenges we have experienced during this surge that is different than the April-May surge is with the number of our employees who are off work with suspected or confirmed."
Thanksgiving wildcard
The Thanksgiving holiday — when some families held large gatherings to celebrate despite public health warnings — was Thursday. New cases resulting from those events will take time to appear in infection data and could show up around Dec. 8, when the pause is scheduled to lift.
There's a lot of uncertainty, said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. When it comes to potentially lifting restrictions, major consideration has to be given to how to keep the health care system from crashing, he said.
"The goal is to lose as few people as we can during this last great battle," said Sharfstein, who voiced optimism about a coming vaccine.
Meanwhile, as Sharfstein acknowledged, businesses are facing increasing pressure from ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and the lack of a new round of relief dollars from the federal government.
The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association said the current three-week pause would lead to a "catastrophic economic fallout." And the organization is currently challenging the order in court.
Joe Vicari, the owner of several Metro Detroit restaurants, issued a letter to other restaurant owners urging them to defy Michigan's temporary ban on indoor dining if it's extended past Dec. 8.
"We need to band together and fight back, but we need to do this as a united group of Michigan restaurant owners," he wrote.
It would be difficult to express how vulnerable some businesses are and how close many of them are to closing permanently, said Brian Calley, the former Republican lieutenant governor and current president of the Small Business Association of Michigan.
"We hope that the restrictions will be eased at the end of this three-week period and that a new federal stimulus will pass for at least the businesses that government has mandated to be closed or restricted," Calley said.
Teetering on capacity
For the entire month of November, as the virus has surged statewide, Michigan reported 182,269 new COVID-19 infections, more than triple the 53,493 cases disclosed in October.
Gatherings and individuals choosing not to abide by safety measures, like wearing masks, are helping spread the virus, said Rebecca Burns, health officer for the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency in southern Michigan.
Among the 10 counties that have reported the most new COVID-19 cases per population over the last three weeks, Branch County is third, according to state data. The top two counties are Dickinson and Baraga in the Upper Peninsula, which has been battling a surge in infections for weeks.
Branch County's reported coronavirus case total has increased by 87% since Nov. 9.
"As far as we can tell, it's community spread," Burns said.
The county's hospital, ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital, has experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 patient admissions in recent weeks, said Tausha Moore, director of public relations for ProMedica.
"Over the past few days, ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital has been teetering on being at capacity," Moore said on Monday. "That can change on an hourly basis, as patients are admitted and discharged. Like many other hospitals, we are continuously assessing this dynamic situation."
The county that has reported the fourth most cases per population over the last three weeks is Bay County, where Chapin's hospital, McLaren Bay Region, is located.
There was a period of about 24 hours last week, he said, when the hospital and others in the region were facing capacity limitations. For the brief period, McLaren Bay Region was receiving ambulances but wasn't accepting transfers from other hospitals, he said.
"Everybody is kinda wondering how bad it's going to get. I wish I had a better answer for that. I wish I had a crystal ball," Chapin said.
He also cautioned, however, that people needing help in a medical emergency shouldn't be afraid of coming to the hospital. Like others, Chapin didn't give a definitive answer Monday on whether the governor should extend the three-week pause after Dec. 8.
There can be unintended consequences caused by restrictions, such as mental health issues and people not seeking hospital care out of fear, he said.
"We just have to make the best decision that we can," Chapin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.