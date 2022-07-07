Both the Grand Haven City Council and the Parks and Recreation boards have approved a private event for the University of Michigan football team and their families at the Grand Haven City Beach on Saturday, July 23.
“I guess they are doing a kind of tour of Michigan with their families, their coaches and so forth," Councilmember Kevin McLaughlin said.
“They’ve sought to stop into Grand Haven for the day. They are asking us simply to reserve a portion of City Beach south of Noto’s so that they can have their kind of get together.”
McLaughlin, along with Councilmembers Ryan Cummins and Karen Lowe, were in support of approving the event. Mayor Catherine McNally and Councilmember Mike Fritz were not.
“It might pain me to have the Wolverines takeover our town,” Cummins, a Michigan State University graduate, said jokingly. “That might be really difficult. But I do think it's something a lot of locals would appreciate.”
There will be security at the event, McNally said.
“Why guys that are 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds need security is beyond me,” McNally said. “But it is exclusive use of a significant portion of our beach on one of the busiest beach days of the year.”
McNally said she didn’t know of an event of this sort ever being approved by the city.
The Parks and Recreation board also has concerns over the proposed barricades that would section off the beach. They have agreed to approve the event, but without the exclusive access to the beach during that day.
