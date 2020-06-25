LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday allowed for the return of pro sports in Michigan as long as fans aren't in attendance.
The move followed Major League Baseball's decision this week to set a 60-game schedule to start July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks. The governor said pro sports team can resume operations notwithstanding her restrictions on gatherings to curb the coronavirus.
