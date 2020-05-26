ELK RAPIDS (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's husband urged a business to get his boat in the water in time for Memorial Day weekend, according to social media posts, while she was publicly telling cooped-up residents to resist flocking to popular vacation areas during the coronavirus pandemic.
Personal Facebook posts from NorthShore Dock owner Tad Dowker are no longer available. But The Detroit News reported that Dowker's staff last week took a call from Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory.
"This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend," Dowker posted, according to the News. "Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen.
"Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, 'I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?'" Dowker posted.
Whitmer, a Democrat, and Mallory own a property in the Elk Rapids area in the northern part of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
NorthShore Dock subsequently said on Facebook that Mallory was respectful and understood why the company couldn't immediately get his boat in the water, the News reported.
"Our practice is not to discuss the governor's or her family's personal calendar/schedules. And we're not going to make it a practice of addressing every rumor that is spread online," Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said.
The governor has lifted restrictions on Michigan residents traveling to second homes or taking a road trip. But she doesn't encourage it, saying the coronavirus is highly contagious.
"A small spike could put the hospital system in dire straits pretty quickly," Whitmer said. "That's precisely why we're asking everyone to continue doing their part."
Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett said Whitmer's husband wasn't following her message.
"In the Army, we have a tradition that the leaders get in line for chow last behind everyone else in the unit," said Barrett, an Iraq War veteran. "Her family is trying to cut people in line."
(9) comments
Not a "rumor" according to the Governor.
Most other news accounts of this alleged request do not have the word "pleaded" in the headline as does this one. C'mon, Trib!....Supposedly the guy called and respectfully asked if his boat could go in the water for the weekend and understood when told no. No 'pleading' seems to have taken place, so lighten up! End of (NON)-story! Btw, I'm a little suspicious of this marina owner claiming he is backed up 3 weeks with putting boats in the water. Most marinas around here don't start putting boats in until mid-May, and this month was very cold up until a few weeks ago, 40-50-low 60's - way too cold to launch boats. Most are just now getting serious about it. Something about this whole episode smells fishy to me!
Yes, I'm sure it is a cleverly planned conspiracy.
Next up - Tyrannical Gov holding pedophile ring in basement of nearby pizza joint.
Wow Lanny - on top of your spin game! The Governess'es bethroved is reduced to "the guy" - I guess then it's O.K. to identify Hillary as "the girl."
I'm impressed with your knowledge of the schedule of Marina Owners - and how they reacted after Wretchen mandated motorized vessels couldn't be used on our waterways. Does your knowledge include the last time a bureaucrat commanded no boats on Michigan lakes?
The fishy smell is your clear bias - it's unlike you (pre the election of our current President) to leave yourself open to ridicule) - so sad!
Yes, Vlad - it's true. I've paid out thousands to marinas over the years, and I even lived on a boat at one! (this was back a few years) Gov Whitmer opened Michigan marinas on April 25. I suggest you visit marinas along the MI coastlines and see if there are any boats launched on April 25. Or May 5. Maybe May 15. In other words, this marina owner has decided a simple request for a boat launching by the Governor's husband (who is a Republican, btw) could turn into a sweet little swift-boating expedition for the conspiracy theory, hater crowd. 1.) If the marina owner is backed up (3) weeks (because......the Tyrannical Woman) it's his own fault. Either hire more helpers and/or crane operators - problem solved. Sounds like a poor manager, imo. 2.) The marina owner has taken down his snarky FB post and gone private,....guilty conscience? 3.) If he's honestly backed up, it's because of cold weather and nothing to do with the Governor. 4.) There is nothing wrong or even unusual with asking if you can get your boat in the water sooner rather than later. We all do it!...especially when the weather turns warmer! Standard procedure. No bias here - just pointing out more right wing conspiracy theory swift-boating because you have nothing else to use with your popular, competent, intelligent, serious Governor Gretchen, doing what nearly all competent, popular, intelligent serious governors are doing out there.
Worst Governor we have ever had or either party.
Oh, I don't know about that, Rottweiler.....I heard Gov Stephens T. Mason was a real doozie!
Different rules for the elites and the peasants. She told the unwashed masses not to go up north and bring the virus with them. It could overwhelm the hospitals up there. She needs to follow her own decrees or don't issue them. The Empress needs to remember she serves the people of Michigan and not the contrary.
