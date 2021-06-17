Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.