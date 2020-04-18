The State of Michigan reported 768 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths Saturday, April 18.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 30,791, with 2,308 deaths due to the virus.
The state has reported 3,237 recovered cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, April 17.
Ottawa County now has 98 confirmed cases, with five deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, 19 percent of those cases required hospitalization, and 16 people have recovered from the virus.
