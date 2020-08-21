LANSING (AP) — Michigan has applied for federal funding to provide an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic — less than the $600 boost that expired last month but still more than the maximum $362 weekly payment the state dispenses.
President Donald Trump this month signed an order extending the added weekly benefit after he and Congress were unable to agree to a broader new pandemic relief plan. States can choose a $300- or $400-a-week option, though they would have to chip in $100 toward the higher amount.
