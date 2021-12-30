LANSING (AP) — Michigan's health and education departments on Thursday urged schools to postpone or make virtual large gatherings, including sporting events, if they are not "essential" — as COVID-19 cases spike across the state.
The recommendation, intended to keep schools open when classes resume after the winter break next week, was included in a letter to K-12 superintendents and charter school directors. Large events involve at least 100 people and include athletic competitions, concerts and meetings, said Elizabeth Hertel and Michael Rice, who lead the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education.
"MDHHS advises modifications to planned activities during and after school where the ability to maintain social distancing between people who live in different households cannot be maintained," they wrote, citing an expected rise in infections caused by the highly contagious omicron variant. They did not say how to assess if an event is essential.
They also reinforced vaccinations, universal masking and regular testing in all school settings.
For now, the state will not mirror new recommendations from U.S. officials reducing isolation restrictions for people infected with the coronavirus from 10 days to five.
Late Wednesday, the health department said it will review supporting evidence for the guidance issued earlier in the week. It also will wait for additional information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, specifically for special populations and high-risk settings.
That may come early next week.
"In the interim, MDHHS will retain current quarantine and isolation guidelines including guidelines for K-12 and congregate care settings," the agency said.
That means students who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home for 10 days after getting sick or 10 days after the test if they have no symptoms.
The state and federal recommendations, while not binding, are used by local health departments. Several have issued orders spelling out isolation and quarantine rules. Violators can face civil and criminal penalties.
Norm Hess, executive director of the Michigan Association for Local Public Health, said many health departments are reevaluating their orders or recommendations for schools and the general public.
"Some local health departments will wait for this additional guidance, while others will move ahead based on the information they know," he said.
Kent County, for instance, said it is aligning with the CDC protocols but noted the guidelines may not apply to schools, congregate settings or those working with people in high-risk groups. Ingham County adjusted its order for schools to incorporate the five-day isolation and quarantine periods.
Michigan, already grappling with a surge of infections fueled by the delta variant, is bracing for omicron. It may be more mild, though data is limited.
The state on Wednesday recorded case counts that shattered the record, reporting nearly 13,000 a day — almost a third more than the peak set in 2020.
COVID-19 case counts explode to new highs in Michigan
Michigan on Wednesday recorded COVID-19 case counts that shattered a previous high, reporting nearly 13,000 a day — almost a third more than the peak set over a year ago.
The two-day average was 12,929, some 3,100 infections above the nearly 9,800 from a single day in November 2020. The explosive growth came as the state already grapples with a fourth, monthslong surge in which coronavirus hospitalizations, while lower from recent record peaks, remain high. The death toll surpassed 29,000 and continues to mount, averaging over 100 per day, like a year ago when vaccines were first being made available.
New cases of COVID-19 also have soared nationally, to their highest level on record, at 265,000 a day amid the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week that Michigan was in for a "tough" four to six weeks. She urged people to get vaccinated and, if eligible, a booster shot. Those who plan on traveling for the holidays or attending an indoor gathering should get tested before and stay home if they are sick, she said.
On Thursday, a fourth military medical team deployed to Michigan will begin treating patients at Mercy Health's hospital in Muskegon.
Case rates this past week were highest among 30- to 39-year-olds, the state health department said in a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.