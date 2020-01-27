Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation last week:
Senate Concurrent Resolution 18 – Oppose mandating “labor peace agreements” to get marijuana business license: passed 21-15 in the Senate. To oppose a proposed rule from the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency that would impose a mandate on prospective marijuana business licensees to sign a “labor peace agreement” with a union. The resolution text describes this mandate as forcing applicants to “accept the terms of labor unions without negotiation,” and asserts it would “set a dangerous precedent for similar requirements for anyone seeking a license or permit issued by the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.