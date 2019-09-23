Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation last week:
House Bill 4242 — Appropriations: K-12 School Aid budget: passed 21-17 in the Senate. The conference report for K-12 school aid budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct 1, 2019. The bill appropriates $15.235 billion compared to $14.765 billion approved the previous year, of which $1.749 billion is federal money. The bill increases state “foundation allowance” payments to schools by $120 per pupil for higher-spending school districts, and $240 per pupil for districts that get less funding; the minimum amount per student rises from $7,871 to $8,111. All Democrats and one Republican voted “no” on this budget.
Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville: Y
House Bill 4242 — Appropriations: K-12 School Aid budget: passed 91-18 in the House. The House vote on the K-12 budget described above. All Republicans were joined by 33 Democrats in voting “yes” on this budget.
Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township: Y
House Bill 4189 — Extend corporate subsidy deal for particular firm: passed 30-6 in the Senate. To change the rules on annual state taxpayer subsidies granted to the former Federal Mogul company in the 2000s, so that the company that bought the firm in 2018 (Tenneco) can collect additional subsidies said to be around $12 million, on top of some $60 million already given to the owners of this facility over the years. As introduced, this bill would have prohibited modifications to these deals that extend taxpayer liability, as this bill now does.
Sen. Roger Victory: Y
Senate Bill 319 — Make more expensive rental property eligible for developer tax breaks: passed 38-0 in the Senate. To increase the cap on the cash value of residential rental property eligible for property tax breaks under a “neighborhood enterprise zone” subsidy program for developers. The cap would rise from $80,000 per unit in cash value to $120,000 per unit, and this would be indexed to inflation going forward.
Sen. Roger Victory: Y
House Bill 4710 — Impose full licensure on acupuncturists: passed 100-9 in the House. To convert a registration mandate now imposed on acupuncturists into a more comprehensive licensure regime, including training and apprenticeship requirements, license fees, regulations specified in the bill, plus additional ones that state licensure officials would be authorized to impose, and more.
Rep. Jim Lilly: Y
Huizenga votes
Here’s how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:
HR 4378 — Continuing Appropriations Act, 2020, and Health Extenders Act of 2019: N
HR 4285 — Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2019: Y
