Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation this week:
Senate Joint Resolution G – Ban banning state employees from communicating with a legislator: Passed 35-0 in the Senate. To place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment establishing that a state department or agency may not take disciplinary action against an employee because the employee communicates with a member of the legislature or a member’s staff. The proposal would also ban restricting a nonpartisan employee of the legislature from communicating with a lawmaker or their staff. This requires a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate to go on the ballot.
