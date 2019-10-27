Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation last week:
Senate Bill 174 — Revise livestock regulations, postpone hen cage size mandate: passed 21-17 in the Senate. To overhaul existing rules on the livestock and farm animal industry, and expand the authority of state officials to establish new requirements and regulations, including ones to control the spread of animal diseases and infections. The bill also extends a 2020 deadline for imposing laying hen cage size requirements until the start of 2026.
Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville: Y
Senate Bill 434 — Authorize cosmetology “mobile salons”: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To direct the state licensing bureau to promulgate regulations on “mobile salons” or mobile cosmetology equipment used by different salons. Under current law, cosmetology services and salons are subject to detailed state regulatory and licensure requirements. The bill would also authorize reciprocity for cosmetologists licensed by other states whose requirements are "substantially equal" to Michigan's.
Sen. Roger Victory: no vote
Senate Bill 70 — Create crime victim confidential address program: passed 38-0 in the Senate. To establish an address confidentiality program that would give crime victims a “designated address” to which mail could be sent and then forwarded to the individual’s current location. This location would not be subject to disclosure under open records laws, and the person could also vote in elections using the designated address. Senate Bills 71-76 amend other statutes to accommodate this program.
Sen. Roger Victory: Y
Source: MichiganVotes.org
Huizenga votes
Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:
HR 777 — Debbie Smith Reauthorization Act of 2019: Y
HR 4617 — S.H.I.E.L.D. Act: N
H.Res. 650 — Providing for consideration of the bill (HR 4617) to amend the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 to clarify the obligation to report acts of foreign election influence and require implementation of compliance and reporting systems by federal campaigns to detect and report such acts, and for other purposes: N
HR 2426 — C.A.S.E. Act of 2019: Y
HR 2513 — Corporate Transparency Act of 2019: Y
HR 4407 — S.C.O.R.E. for Small Business Act of 2019: Y
Source: huizenga.house.gov
