Mike Smith, who for 17 years served as director of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, died Thursday after a brief illness. He was 70.
Smith, a retired commander in the U.S. Coast Guard, is survived by his wife, Cathy, and their six children.
Earlier this year, Smith stepped down as director of the Coast Guard Festival. At that time, he said, “To everything there is a season, and mine is coming up,” Smith said. “I’ve thought about this for a while. I haven’t been in the greatest of health lately, and I want to be able to enjoy my family."
Smith took over as festival director in 2006. Prior to returning to the Tri-Cities, Smith was working in Hollywood, California, where he spent time serving at rescue missions.
“I would be helping homeless people during the day, and at night I was invited to Oscar parties,” he told the Tribune.
In 2016, Smith received the Department of Defense's annual Spirit of Hope Award, which was presented during a ceremony at the Pentagon.
The award was inspired by the late Bob Hope, who worked generously with military men and women for five decades. It is presented to individuals or organizations who embody Hope’s core values.
“For me, it is like the lifetime achievement award,” Smith said at the time. “It was just an incredible honor that really validates everything that I do to honor the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard.”
