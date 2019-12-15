Mill Point Park repairs halted by high water

SPRING LAKE — The waiting game continues, almost like a stare-down, between Spring Lake Village and Mother Nature.
So far, Mother Nature is winning.
The Spring Lake Village Parks and Recreation Board and Village Council agree Mill Point Park needs major repairs. Village Council has approved a total of $440,000 in two consecutive budget years for Mill Point parking lot repairs.
But Mother Nature has voted “nay.”
“We’ve allocated money the last couple of years to make improvements to the parking lot at Mill Point Park, but we haven’t been able to make them because of standing water,” said Spring Lake Village Manager Chris Burns. “Until the water levels go down, we can’t really do much with it. Once the water levels recede, Mill Point Park will receive the attention it needs and deserves.”
Burns said she and staff members are in regular communication with the Army Corp of Engineers, civil engineers and the Ottawa County Emergency Management Director regarding (projected) 2020 water levels.
“Time will tell,” Burns said.
Besides the flooded parking lot and grounds, the on-site band shell needs a new roof, according to Burns.
Requests for roof repair proposals are being sent out, but it may take some time before any contractors can actually attempt the repairs.
Sending vehicles into the park is not an option at this time. The park has been closed since last month due to high-water levels.
“Hopefully the roof can be done in the spring before the concert season starts,” Burns said. “But if you go down there now, the parking lot is underwater and it’s a mess. The high water left debris behind. It’s ugly. It’s a mess.”
Burns said ideally, Village DPW staff and other contractors could take care of the issues, but it would be foolish to spend money on repairs until water levels subside. Any repairs attempted now, could be all for naught, with record-high water levels potentially continuing through next year.
“There’s not much we can do until we know what next summer hands us,” Burns said. “It’s a ‘wait and see.’ If water levels go down, here we sit (with money to make repairs). I know the City of Grand Haven has put a lot of money toward trying to keep water at bay, especially at Hall’s. The kayak place across from Orchard Market (in Spring Lake Township) is underwater. You can’t expect to fight Mother Nature and win because she’s all-powerful.”
Burns said she hopes residents can be patient, and understand the high-water situation that exists. Any money spent on repairs at this time, could literally, wash away.
“People have been pretty critical of the fact that repairs need to be made,” Burns said. “We’re sitting on the money, waiting to do them. ... It’s not that we’re oblivious to the fact repairs need to be made. We have drainage and topography and storm water and sewer things we need to address. It’s part of the grand plan. We just have to wait for Mother Nature to cooperate.”
Burns said she and Village Council members are “cautiously optimistic” water levels could recede next season to allow the repairs to happen.
“Maybe it’s naive of me to think we’re going to get a reprieve,” Burns said. “When we look at the trends, 1986 was the last time we had water this high. It was like one year, then it started to recede. I’m really hopeful next year will be better for us and we’ll get some things done and it (Mill Point Park) will be reusable again.”
