Update (Monday 8:10 p.m.): The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office would like to report that Rose McCaleb was located near her home in Grand Haven Township. She is being checked by local medical services and appears to be in good health.
The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the community for the tips and information provided to assist with locating this missing person. We also thank the media, citizens and other area resources who helped with the search and recovery, so Rose could be safely returned to her family.
Original story:
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 81-year-old dementia patient who left her Grand Haven Township home Monday afternoon.
Rose McCaleb was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. near her residence in the 12000 block of Buchanan Street, walking in the road.
She is described as white; about 5 feet, 4 inches tall; weighing 165 pounds; with dark-red shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue winter coat.
Anyone with information about Rose is asked to contact the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority at 800-249-0911.
