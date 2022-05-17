Members of the public will have a chance to learn suicide prevention skills at a training this week at The Momentum Center in Grand Haven.
QPR – Question, Persuade, Refer – is the name of the prevention tactic, and it’s meant to be used in that order. If someone says they are having suicidal thoughts, the trained person may then ask them follow-up questions.
“It’s kind of an assessment to see, ‘Are you suicidal? Do you feel like hurting yourself? Do you have a plan?’” said Jenna Vipond, chief operations officer at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement. “If they say ‘yes’ and they have a plan, then you would want to try to persuade them and refer them to go to the ER – and make sure that they get there, take them yourself.”
If a person is not in that critical state, he or she can be referred to a counselor or other mental health service.
Vipond said all Momentum Center staff and volunteers are required to get QPR training. This event, however, is open to the public, and is being offered in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month.
“We work with people who have mental illnesses,” Vipond said.
When members check in to the center, they are able to note how they are feeling at that moment.
“And there’s an option to put ‘suicidal,’” Vipond said. “We (then) get notified through our system and do QPR with them.”
The suicide prevention training will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 714 Columbus Ave. The training is put on by Arbor Circle mental health services.
To register, call the center at 616-414-9111 or email Vipond at jenna@momentumcentergh.org.
