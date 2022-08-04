Podcasts of previous (Anti) Racism Task Force town hall meetings hosted by The Momentum Center are now available.
The first podcast link was provided Aug. 1, with new links to additional podcasts being posted every two weeks at momentumcentergh.org/anti-racism-task-force.
Two years ago, the (Anti) Racism Task Force began offering opportunities for community conversations on race and racism. These virtual town hall meetings took place using the Zoom platform on Monday evenings. In order to make the content of these conversations accessible to more people, they are being repackaged as podcasts.
Caleb Zokoe, chief funding officer for The Momentum Center, is completing the podcasts.
“These podcasts will provide continued awareness and conversation on critical topics that continue to affect our community,” Zokoe said.
The town halls on race and racism include panelist presentations followed by a question-and-answer period. Examples of topics include housing, indigenous lands, redlining, organizations, education, religion and the justice system.
