The monthly outdoor warning siren test for communities in Ottawa County will be conducted Friday June 2 at noon. These tests occur on the first Friday of every month, April through October.
Outdoor warning sirens represent only one part of a broader public emergency notification system. Other components include: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) All-Hazards Weather Radio, law enforcement, emergency management, text notification networks, private sector meteorologists and the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.