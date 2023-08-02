The monthly outdoor warning siren test for communities in Ottawa County is scheduled for noon Friday, Aug. 4.
These tests occur on the first Friday of every month, April through October.
The siren test will not be conducted this month in the city of Grand Haven, Grand Haven Township, Spring Lake Township and Ferrysburg, so there isn’t confusion for those attending the Coast Guard Festival this week. Sirens in those jurisdictions will be drilled the following month.
Outdoor warning sirens are intended to provide persons outdoors warning where they may be away from commercial radio or television to seek additional information on hazards that may be a threat to public safety. Sirens will sound for approximately three minutes before timing out.
Smartphone apps are available that will provide notification of weather watches and warning. Severe weather “watch” means the potential exists for the development of storms and/or tornadoes, so be mindful of changing weather conditions. Severe weather “warning” means that storms are imminent, or actively occurring. If a tornado warning is issued, take shelter in a location on the lowest level of a building, such as the basement or in a small windowless room at the innermost part of the building.
Preparedness
Identify safe rooms that may serve as a protective location during a storm event.
Build an emergency kit, as well as a communication plan for your family.
Be alert and remain situationally aware to changing weather conditions.
Subscribe to Ottawa County Emergency Alerts through your Smart911 profile.
After the storm
Listen to local officials for updates and instructions.
Check-in with family and friends using text or social media outlets.
Watch for debris and downed power lines.
Photograph the damage to your property for damage assessment.
Check and restock emergency supply kits.
For more information, follow Ottawa County Emergency Management on Facebook @OttawaEM.
