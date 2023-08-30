The monthly outdoor warning siren test for communities in Ottawa County will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 1, at noon.
These tests occur on the first Friday of every month, April through October.
Outdoor warning sirens represent only one part of a broader public emergency notification system. Other components include National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) All-Hazards Weather Radio, law enforcement, emergency management, text notification networks, private sector meteorologists and the media.
Outdoor warning sirens are used to alert citizens of an imminent hazard, and prompt them to find shelter and seek further information. In Ottawa County, outdoor warning sirens are available as early warning for a variety of emergencies. Most often that emergency is weather related, such as a tornado, but it can be for other situations as well.
Regardless of the type of emergency, the expected action for citizens who hear the outdoor warning sirens is to get indoors and seek more information. The information could be that there has been a chemical release nearby and those hearing or seeing the alert should shelter in place until the chemical threat has passed.
The October test will mark the final Ottawa County outdoor warning siren test for the year. This test will have an additional component: It is also being promoted as a “shelter-in-place moment for a chemical emergency.”
Sheltering in place for a chemical emergency entails going to an interior room, shutting off all air handling units, air conditioners, furnaces, fans, and closing and locking all doors and windows. The idea is to keep separate the outside air from the inside air, until the threat has passed and the “all clear” is given. An additional step can also include using tape and plastic sheeting to cover windows and doors and seal all potential drafts.
During the drill, the citizens of Ottawa County (and schools, businesses, etc.) are asked to evaluate their process, or practice, the capability of sheltering in place for a chemical emergency. More information will be shared as we get closer to October, but educational material on this topic is available on the miottawa.org website.
