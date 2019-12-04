2 more cities named 'Coast Guard City'

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Coast Guard has designated the cities of Cordova, Alaska, and Westport, Washington, as Coast Guard Cities through 2024.
A “Coast Guard City” designation highlights an enduring relationship a community has with its local Coast Guard facility and personnel, the Coast Guard said in making the announcement this week. Congress approved the designations on Sept. 30.
The mayors of Cordova and Westport were notified about their "Coast Guard City" designations by their respective Coast Guard district commanders. The two cities are scheduled to have events celebrating their designations early next year.
There are currently 28 "Coast Guard cities" and "Coast Guard communities." Grand Haven was the first to be named a "Coast Guard City," designated by Congress on Nov. 13, 1998. The next was Eureka, California, in June 2000; then Mobile, Alabama, in July 2002.
Traverse City, Michigan, and Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, are the only other Great Lakes cities to enjoy the distinction.
Cordova, located in Coast Guard District 17, is a community of 2,205 year-round residents located in Prince William Sound and is the largest commercial fishing port in the region. The Coast Guard has been in Cordova since 1937, with the USCG cutters Sorrel, Sweetbrier, Sycamore and Fir. USCG Base Kodiak established a housing complex for Coast Guard personnel there and Air Station Kodiak has had an Aviation Support Facility in Cordova since 1980.
Westport is located in Coast Guard District 13, and the service’s relationship with the town goes back to 1897 when the U.S. Lifesaving Service and the U.S. Lighthouse Establishment were there. Both entities were critical components to the region as local lumber shipping and fishing industries grew. When the U.S. Lifesaving Service became the Coast Guard in 1915, Westport had already enjoyed making the service a core fixture of the local community for almost 20 years.
The Standing Board for the Coast Guard Cities program welcomes new cities, counties and municipalities to apply for "Coast Guard City" status. The designation remains effective for five years. After that time, the city must provide an updated application for recertification.
