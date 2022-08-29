More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region.
DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service shortly after 7:30 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power Co. had more than 13,000 outages across the two states, and Northern Indiana Public Service Co. said about 24,000 of its customers were affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.