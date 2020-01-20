Mother, daughter killed in Sunday crash
By The Holland Sentinel
HOLLAND TWP. — Two people were killed Sunday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash in Holland Township.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. to a three-car personal injury crash on Douglas Avenue near Adams Street.
Sgt. J. Douglas said 33-year-old Elena Young, of Holland, was driving east on Douglas when she lost control of her 2002 BMW SUV and it crossed the center line into the path of a 2020 Nissan Rogue that was westbound on Douglas. The 44-year-old driver of the Nissan was unable to avoid the BMW and her Rogue struck it in the passenger door.
The Nissan was then struck by a 1998 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 31-year-old Holland woman, who was westbound behind the Rogue and was unable to avoid the collision, police said.
Young was transported by an AMR ambulance to Holland Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.
The front-seat passenger in her vehicle – Young’s 16-year-old daughter, Angelina Trevino – was also transported to Holland Hospital by ambulance. She was later transferred by West Michigan Air Care to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where she later died from her injuries.
Trevino was a student at West Ottawa High School.
The school district issued a statement Monday on behalf of Principal Jason Reinecke and the high school: “It’s difficult to express the sadness our student body and staff feels today. The thoughts of the entire West Ottawa Public Schools community are with the student’s family and friends at this time. We have services and resources on campus to help our students and staff, and members of our crisis response team are available today and in the coming days to meet one-on-one and in groups with those in need of support. Our thoughts are also with the second WOHS student involved who is currently listed in critical condition.”
Sgt. Mike VanDenBosch of the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a second West Ottawa student was involved in the crash, an 18-year-old male passenger in the Nissan Rogue. As of 4 p.m. Monday, that male WOHS student had been upgraded to fair condition at the hospital, VanDenBosch said.
The driver of the Rogue, the student’s mother, is also in fair condition, VanDenBosch said. Both are at Butterworth Hospital and were initially listed in serious condition.
The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was transported by ambulance to Holland Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
Police said road conditions at the time of the crash appear to have been a major factor. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors, nor does excessive speed.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
