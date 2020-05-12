The elderly residents at Christian Haven Home in Grand Haven are struggling with the isolation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help them have a happy Mother’s Day, administrator Sue Wilson and others planned a drive-by parade, which took place Sunday afternoon.
“It turned out to be a wonderful day,” Wilson said. “Our thought was, it’s been so rough on residents not being able to see their loved ones for so long. We were mindful of keeping them safe, but also need to consider that emotional wellness, so we thought a parade would be a neat way to get people as close together as we can at this point.”
The parade came together rather quickly, and Wilson initially wasn’t sure what kind of a turnout to expect.
“The response from families was overwhelming,” she said. “They were so enthusiastic, beaming with joy. ... We knew we were really touching the hearts of the residents, and also touching the hearts of families who are missing their loved ones.”
Due to unseasonably cool temperatures Sunday, most of the Christian Haven residents watched the parade from the comfort of their rooms. A few waved out the window as cars drove by, many decorated with signs.
Those who didn’t have a view of the street from their room were moved to common areas where they could see the parade, Wilson said.
“One of our residents with a little bit of dementia, who’s 102 years old, said, ‘I really needed that,’” Wilson said. “It meant a lot to a lot of people.”
