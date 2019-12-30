MSUE, MNSP offer lake and shoreline classes

Just over a week remains for people hoping to register for the Michigan State University Extension’s “Introduction to Lakes” class.
This six-week online course will take place from Jan. 14 to March 13, 2020, with registration ending Jan. 8, 2020.
“This course allows lakefront property owners, and people interested in lakes, to learn about six different modules,” said Joe Nohner, Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) inland lake habitat analyst.
Nohner said the $115 per person course will teach interested individuals about lake ecology, lakes and their watersheds, shorelines, Michigan water law, aquatic plant management and community involvement in lake stewardship.
“Michigan has over 11,000 inland lakes and many of us have the privilege of enjoying time on these lakes,” Nohner said. “As we enjoy them, we have the opportunity to be stewards of them.”
The course will allow 24/7 access to video lectures, activities, discussion forums and ask-an-expert webinar sessions, according to a DNR press release.
People interested in learning more about lake shorelines can watch a series of five free videos from the Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership (MNSP). Videos include an introduction and shoreline, buffer, upland and lake zones and will focus on maintaining native vegetation, eliminating fertilizers and more, the release said.
The partnership is a group of state agencies and professionals with a mission to protect Michigan lakes through conservation and restoration of natural shorelines, according to its website.
MNSP also offers people an opportunity to participate in the Shoreline Steward Ambassador program. According to the release, the program is open to everyone and provides participants with information and resources to help promote shoreline stewardship.
“I encourage anyone who cares about Michigan inland lakes and recreation on them to take these courses,” Nohner said. “We have an opportunity to serve the lakes we are enjoying now for future generations.”
