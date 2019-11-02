In late September, multiple three-year contracts expired between the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg and local municipalities.
Elizabeth Butler, director of economic development for the local Chamber of Commerce, has been visiting the five Northwest Ottawa County communities to have these contracts renewed.
The contracts, which have been on a three-year renewal cycle for approximately the past 30 years, allow for the chamber to continue providing services tied to economic development to the cities of Grand Haven and Ferrysburg, village of Spring Lake, Grand Haven Township, and Spring Lake Township.
“We’re here to empower business,” Butler said during a recent Grand Haven Township meeting.
Butler gave presentations on some of the multiple services the local chamber offers – such as manufacturing retention visits, job training grants, property tax abatements, discussions on future plans for the Grand Trunk Depot and the Grand Haven Memorial Airport, business start-up assistance, and more.
During a recent Grand Haven City Council meeting, Councilman Mike Fritz noted the cost savings the chamber gives each municipality by providing these services.
“If we hired a person on staff and they did (that), what would the costs approximately be? I’m sure it’s at least four times higher,” Fritz asked City Manager Pat McGinnis.
The city of Grand Haven’s portion of the contract is 26 percent, or $26,000, of a total $100,000.
“Let it be known that the offering you give to us and the work that’s done is money well spent,” Fritz said to Butler. “You do a lot of work for us. I appreciate you so much.”
Spring Lake village and Ferrysburg have recently approved renewing the contract, covering 6 percent, or $6,000, and 7 percent, or $7,000, respectively.
Spring Lake Township’s portion of the contract is 27 percent, or $27,000, and is on an upcoming agenda.
Grand Haven Township has the biggest portion of the contract at 34 percent, or $34,000, as the municipality has the largest population, taxable value and commercial value among the five governmental units, said Township Manager Bill Cargo.
“We continue to grow, so we pick up the lion’s share of this,” he said.
The Grand Haven Township Board approved the contract renewal at its Oct. 28 meeting.
The new contracts are set to expire in 2022.
