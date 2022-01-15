In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting a free community day on Monday, Jan. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The public is invited to explore the galleries with Muskegon High School student docents, participate in an interactive museum tour of African-American artists whose work is in the MMA permanent collection, and watch a film screening of “Black Man” throughout the day.
