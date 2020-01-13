More than 100 years of highway history will be the focal point for a new display in the second floor gallery of the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave.
The West Michigan Pike: Michigan City to Mackinaw, shows how tourism in the area boomed with the push for scenic highways. The exhibit will open Jan. 16.
"The display explores the history of the West Michigan Pike, one of the first scenic highways of the nation," said Kate Crosby, curator of exhibitions and facilities manager for the museum. "I'm hoping people take away that this was a huge boon for the Tri-Cities for tourism."
Crosby said the idea for the pike began from a grassroots group of car enthusiasts, bicyclists and more who wanted a scenic route along the lakeshore. The route follows U.S. 31, in parts.
"It was one of these ideas that the journey is also the destination," Crosby said.
Three local members of the West Michigan Pike Association who helped lay the groundwork included Dr. William DeKleine, William H. Loutit and William "Concrete" Connelly.
Crosby said there will be something for everyone in the exhibit, including signage about the local figures, the pike and tours along the highway, artifacts, interactive pieces and more.
The exhibit's last day will be June 14.
"It's fun to think about what was happening 100 years ago and how that still affects us today," Crosby said.
