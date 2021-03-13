3 Fountain Done

A Musical Fountain show lights up the night during a previous season. Last year’s fountain season featured random showings, but was cut short due to COVID-19 and electrical problems.

 Tribune file photo

Changes to the Musical Fountain’s “family-friendly shows” policy may be on the horizon.

The city’s Musical Fountain Committee will meet with the Grand Haven Human Relations Commission later this month to consider exclusive language in the policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.