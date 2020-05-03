DALTON TWP. — A 69-year-old Muskegon Township man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening on Holton Road near Old Orchard Lane in Muskegon County’s Dalton Township, police said.
The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. The man was driving southwest on Holton Road when he drove off the road, hit a tree and his car overturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.