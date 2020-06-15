MUSKEGON — The public libraries serving Muskegon County – Fruitport District Library, Hackley Public Library, the Muskegon Area District Library and its 10 branches, and the White Lake Community Library – are working together to prepare their buildings to reopen.
Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent executive order, library employees may now enter library buildings to begin preparations for reopening in accordance with CDC guidelines for social distancing, personal protective equipment and cleaning protocols.
Spaces will look a little different in each of the library buildings, but every library is committed to following recommended safeguards to protect the health and safety of staff and patrons.
Area libraries will begin providing services in a phased approach over the next several weeks, beginning with curbside or drop-box returns for the many items still in circulation since the shutdown began. Curbside or lobby pick-up will begin shortly after that, followed by a gradual transition to in-person library services for patrons.
Libraries have continued to serve the community throughout this public health crisis with online digital resources, virtual programs and online reference services. In addition, unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi access is available 24/7 outside of all library buildings.
