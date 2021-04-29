A 37-year-old Muskegon man has been charged with the overdose death of a 38-year-old Grand Haven man late last year.
The Muskegon man was arrested following a lengthy joint investigation involving detectives from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety and the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department to identify the alleged dealer that sold the drugs, according to GHDPS Director Jeff Hawke.
