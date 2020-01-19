The Muskegon Museum of Art invites the public to its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Free Community Day on Monday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Activities will include: screenings of the newly updated "Black Man" documentary film by Jon Covington; art and craft activities; and gallery tours presented by Muskegon High School AP art students and MMA docents. MLK Community Day admission and activities are free.
MLK Community Day Schedule
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Galleries and Store are open; free exhibition admission
• 10 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. – "Black Man" film screenings (This film has been newly released with the stories of 12 more men.)
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Gallery tours led by MMA docents
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Arts and crafts in the classroom
• 1-3 p.m. – Tours led by Muskegon High School AP Art students
Current exhibitions
• "Pictures of the Best Kind" — Gems from the MMA’s permanent collection are on display in three galleries. Displays include paintings, sculpture and other works by African-American artists.
• "20 for 20: Celebrating Michigan Illustrators" — This exhibition features original paintings, drawings, collages and digital artwork by 20 nationally recognized and emerging Michigan children’s book illustrators from across the state. MMA Curator of Education Courtney Jackson comments, “The exhibition celebrates the diversity found amongst illustrators here in Michigan and sets a precedent for beyond.” The show was organized by the MMA.
• "Excellence in Fibers V" — This two-gallery juried fiber art show organized by The Fiber Art Network and the MMA that features masterfully crafted works in a wide array of media, theme, and technique by fiber artists from across the U.S.
• "The Art of Making: Sculpture and Fibers from the Permanent Collection" — Excellent and rarely seen 3-D works from the museum’s own collection are on display in this show.
The Muskegon Museum of Art is located at 296 W. Webster Ave., downtown Muskegon, next to Hackley Public Library. Visit www.muskegonartmuseum.org for more information.
