MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Museum of Art’s Festival of Wreaths takes the holiday spirit outside with a Wreath Walk, Nov. 24 through Dec. 5.
The Festival of Wreaths encourages people to walk and explore downtown Muskegon. The wreaths, which will be displayed in the windows of downtown businesses and at the museum, are created by local designers, artists and area businesses.
