The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) recently granted three $1 million brownfield redevelopment grants to housing developments near Muskegon Lake. This rendering shows what a portion of Adelaide Pointe will look like.
MUSKEGON — The city of Muskegon has received a trio of $1 million brownfield redevelopment grants and developer-backed loans to assist three transformative housing projects.
Adelaide Pointe, Shaw-Walker and Harbor 31 will receive the environmental funds from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), helping to create more than 900 new housing units and generating $355.4 million in private investment.
