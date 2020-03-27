Police are reporting a slight uptick in domestic violence incidents as more people lose their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
Resilience Development Director Christina Scarpino said that the organization for Ottawa and Allegan counties expects an increased need of their services, but it hasn’t happened yet.
The former Center for Women in Transition, based in Holland and with satellite offices in Grand Haven and Allegan, is an organization dedicated to ending sexual and domestic violence. Although their offices are closed for the safety of the staff and clients, Scarpino, a Ferrysburg resident, said Resilience continues to offer all of its essential services, although many of them are done by telephone or video chat.
Anyone in need of service can call the 24-hour helpline at 800-848-5991, or visit the website at resiliencemi.org.
The residential shelter, located in Holland, is currently at capacity, she said. However, one of the nine family rooms has been set aside for quarantine, if needed.
Therapy sessions are continuing, and anyone who has experienced a sexual assault can call the helpline number listed above and request a rape kit. A forensic nurse and an advocate will meet you at the Holland facility.
Scarpino said that anyone who meets with Resilience staff in the case of a sexual assault is not required to report it to police.
“This gives them time to think about what they want to do,” she explained.
One of the most important things that Resilience staff is doing right now is trying to help people set up safety plans.
“Leaving is hard,” Scarpino said. “Victims may not have anywhere to go because of the lockdown.”
Scarpino said they are trying to help abuse victims come up with plans for themselves and their children if subjected to abuse. As the abuser feels the loss of control, with loss of a job, or both spouses’ jobs, along with having children at home all the time, the stresses rise.
“Situations like this make it more intense,” Scarpino said.
Abusers can threaten to withhold finances, medical help and even cleaning supplies as a control.
With travel restrictions, a victim can’t get on a bus to go anywhere. And with today’s technology, in which an abuser can monitor the victim with cameras, “our biggest concern is that we’re worried that our victims are not going to be able to reach out to us,” Scarpino said.
Resilience advocates will also help direct persons seeking personal protection orders to the courts. All Ottawa County buildings are closed this week, but resources are available online at miottawa.org.
Because of the virus, Resilience has postponed all of its events through at least April 13, and has indefinitely postponed its biggest fundraiser, the Reach Gala and Auction. Anyone interested in donating to keep Resilience operating can go to Resiliencemi.org and click on the “donate” button.
