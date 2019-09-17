Three U.S. Navy boats caused a stir on social media when many area residents saw them being trailered by on Friday or heading out the Grand Haven channel Saturday afternoon, while many people were attending the annual Salmon Festival along the waterfront.
The gray and blue camouflaged vessels blended in with the water and the sky. The occupants appeared to be wearing masks, although one Tribune reader suggested the masks were actually part of the wetsuit needed in a boat that traveled at high rate of speed.
Coast Guard Station Grand Haven Master Chief Kirk McKay said Monday that crews working over the weekend also saw the vessels.
“We had some Navy folks come by a month ago saying they were going to be doing some training and fueling up in the area,” McKay said.
The chief said he was fairly certain that this was what they had been alerted about.
“I’ve never seen them before,” he added.
The Coast Guard did not do any training with the Navy boats and had no other contact with anyone from the Navy, McKay said.
The U.S. Navy did not respond to requests from the Tribune for information on the activity in Grand Haven.
A commenter on social media suggested that the Navy craft were possibly assault boats as indicated in a 2017 article about new equipment being used by the Navy SEALs (www.thefiscaltimes.com/2017/08/04/High-Tech-Speedboat-Gives-US-Navy-SEALS-Stealthy-New-Threat).
This story will be updated if new information is received.
