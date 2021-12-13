Thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan lost power this past weekend due to a windstorm with gusts that topped 60 mph in some parts.
There were 159,000 Consumers Energy customers that lost power, according to the utility's director of external relations, Katie Carey, with about 90 percent of power outages restored by Monday morning. There were less than 1,000 customers in the state who are without power as of Monday afternoon, she said.
