The city of Grand Haven is now officially under new leadership.

New Mayor Cathy McNally, left, is sworn into office on Monday in council’s chambers at Grand Haven City Hall.

Three new members of the City Council were sworn into office on Monday. They are Karen Lowe, Kevin McLaughlin and Catherine McNally, who were elected to the council on Nov. 2.

