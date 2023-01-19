U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten on Thursday paid a visit to Grand Haven, one of the cities in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District that she represents in Washington, D.C.
Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, met with Grand Haven Mayor Catherine McNally, City Manager Ashley Latsch and Andrea Hendrick, a member of the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power Board of Directors, and talked about major priorities for the city, which includes cleanup of Harbor Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.