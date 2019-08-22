New law enables daytime drivers to obtain driver's license

LANSING — State Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville attended a ceremonial bill signing Wednesday of Senate Bills 192 and 193 (now Public Acts 33 and 34 of 2019), a law that allows drivers eligible for a daytime-only restricted license to be exempt from the nighttime driving requirements to obtain a driver’s license.
Victory sponsored the legislation because of Jack Carrier of Jenison, who was unable to complete standard driver’s training courses due to a medical condition that hinders his nighttime vision.
Jack’s parents, John and Mary Carrier, also attended the bill signing.
