Diesel plant 1

The Board of Light & Power’s old diesel plant was built in the 1930s by the federal government’s Works Progress Administration (WPA).

The historic Board of Light & Power diesel plant along Grand Haven’s Harbor Drive will soon be under new ownership.

On Monday, the Grand Haven City Council approved the building’s sale to the development team of CL/Lakewood for $1 million.

