County Commissioners

Ottawa County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Matthew Fenske, right, speaks during a board rules meeting on Monday.

 Screenshot

WEST OLIVE — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners voted to adopt new rules for 2021 during a Monday board meeting.

The rules, which were passed by a 9-2 vote, outline how commissioners should carry themselves as representatives for the county.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.