NEWAYGO (AP) — A student lit a firework inside a classroom at Newaygo High School on Monday, injuring himself through a "serious lack of judgment," an official said.
No other injuries were reported at the school. Details about the student's injury were not immediately disclosed.
"This was not somebody planting an explosive device in order to hurt our students," Superintendent Peg Mathis said on Facebook.
Students were sent home because of the odor and smoke.
"A high school student brought some type of firework device to school," Mathis said. "He lit it in a classroom which caused an explosion. It has been reported that this was not an attack or designed to be something malicious, but a serious lack of judgment."
